The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here, ushering in new performances from some of the biggest artists in the world as well as memorable fashion moments. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting Wednesday's ceremony at UBS Arena in New York.

Taylor Swift leads with 12 total nominations and could become the first artist to win Video of the Year for three consecutive years and five times overall if she nabs the award again at this year's MTV VMAs.

Swift is followed by Post Malone, who has nine nods. Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

In addition to the awards and performances, the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet also brought some major moments -- including fashion hits and misses.

Read on to see the worst dressed celebrities at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attended the VMAs in a futuristic pink and white outfit.

Jordan Chiles

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles failed to impress in this metallic gray number.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi donned a cheetah-print mini-dress and sky-high silver heels for the ceremony.

Chanel West Coast

TV personality Chanel West Coast rocked an all-silver look with ripped-up design.

Jessie Murph

Singer-songwriter Jessie Murph donned an oversized red T-shirt dress covered in sequins.

Grace Mary Williams

Grace Mary Williams wore a forgettable black gown for the evening.

Stefflon Don

Rapper and singer Stefflon Don showed off her figure in a two-piece green look.