The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here, ushering in new performances from some of the biggest artists in the world as well as memorable fashion moments. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting Wednesday's ceremony at UBS Arena in New York.

Taylor Swift leads with 12 total nominations and could become the first artist to win Video of the Year for three consecutive years and five times overall if she nabs the award again at this year's MTV VMAs.

Swift is followed by Post Malone, who has nine nods. Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

In addition to the awards and performances, the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet also brought some major moments -- including fashion hits and misses.

Read on to see the worst dressed celebrities at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Lil Nas X

Lil_Nas_X_091224_2170697603_1
Lil Nas X arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nas X attended the VMAs in a futuristic pink and white outfit.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan_Chiles_091224_2170697217_1
Gymnast Jordan Chiles arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles failed to impress in this metallic gray number.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole_Snooki_Polizzi_091224_2170693602_1
Reality TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi donned a cheetah-print mini-dress and sky-high silver heels for the ceremony.

Chanel West Coast

Chanel_West_Coast_091224_2171405204_1
Chanel West Coast attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TV personality Chanel West Coast rocked an all-silver look with ripped-up design.

Jessie Murph

Jessie_Murph_091224_2171407387_1
Jessie Murph attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Jessie Murph donned an oversized red T-shirt dress covered in sequins.

Grace Mary Williams

Grace_Mary_Williams_091224_2171407561_1
Grace Mary Williams attends 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Integrated Marketing during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Grace Mary Williams wore a forgettable black gown for the evening.

Stefflon Don

Stefflon_Don_091224_2170697466_1
Rapper Stefflon Don arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper and singer Stefflon Don showed off her figure in a two-piece green look.

