Taylor Swift made MTV Video Music Awards history Wednesday night by breaking Beyoncé's record and becoming the most awarded artist in the show's history.

The pop superstar was up for a total of 12 awards at the 2024 VMAs, including video of the year, artist of the year and song of the year.

Before Wednesday's ceremony at New York's UBS Arena, Swift had accumulated 23 VMAs throughout her career and was five awards from breaking Beyoncé's record of 27 trophies.

Swift now has 29 VMAs to her name after winning six trophies Wednesday night.

She took home best collaboration, song of the summer, best direction, and best editing for her song "Fortnight" with Post Malone. She also nabbed artist of the year and best pop.

The singer lost to pal Sabrina Carpenter in the song of the year category, but she's still up for video of the year for "Fortnight."

Swift also lost in the VMAs Most Iconic Performance category to Katy Perry, who won for "Roar."

Beyoncé was also nominated for three VMAs at this year's ceremony, including song of the year and best trending video for "Texas Hold 'Em" and VMAs Most Iconic Performance for "Love on Top."

However, the megastar dd not win in any of the three categories in which she was nominated.