Halsey and Avan Jogia are heading towards matrimony, as the singer recently revealed that the two are engaged following the 2024 VMAs.

Halsey, who performed at the 2024 VMAs Wednesday, shared details about their relationship with Avan Jogia during a chat with 'E! News.'

"Avan is the best; he's one of the best things that's ever happened to me, and, you know, every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel, like, I'm with my best friend, you know what I mean? It's incredible," Halsey, 29, said in the interview.

Halsey responds to engagement rumors with boyfriend Avan Jogia at the #VMAs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iwQGqS8lbC — E! News (@enews) September 11, 2024

When asked if marriage was in their future, Halsey replied, "I hope so!"

And it turns out she weren't just speaking hypothetically. The "Without Me" singer confirmed the engagement in response to a post by PopBase, which referred to Jogia as Halsey's boyfriend. Halsey corrected it, quoting the post calling Jogia her fiancé instead.

Halsey also talked to 'E!' about how close Jogia is with their son, Ender, who was born in 2021 from Halsey's previous relationship with Alev Aydin.

"They're best friends; they're inseparable," the New Jersey native said about the bond between Jogia and Ender. Halsey and Aydin split in early 2023. Later that year, Halsey started dating Jogia, going public on Instagram just before Halloween.

On September 6, Halsey and Jogia were spotted having dinner at Carbone in New York City before the VMAs. That same night, Halsey performed their new single "Ego" from their upcoming album "The Great Impersonator," which is set for release in October.