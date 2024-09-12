Halsey and Avan Jogia are heading towards matrimony, as the singer recently revealed that the two are engaged following the 2024 VMAs.

Gold Gala 2024 - Founders Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Avan Jogia and Halsey attend Gold Gala 2024 at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gold House

Halsey, who performed at the 2024 VMAs Wednesday, shared details about their relationship with Avan Jogia during a chat with 'E! News.'

"Avan is the best; he's one of the best things that's ever happened to me, and, you know, every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel, like, I'm with my best friend, you know what I mean? It's incredible," Halsey, 29, said in the interview.

When asked if marriage was in their future, Halsey replied, "I hope so!"

And it turns out she weren't just speaking hypothetically. The "Without Me" singer confirmed the engagement in response to a post by PopBase, which referred to Jogia as Halsey's boyfriend. Halsey corrected it, quoting the post calling Jogia her fiancé instead.

Universal Pictures presents a special screening of MONKEY MAN at
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Avan Jogia and Halsey attend a special screening of MONKEY MAN presented by Universal Pictures on April 02, 2024 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Halsey also talked to 'E!' about how close Jogia is with their son, Ender, who was born in 2021 from Halsey's previous relationship with Alev Aydin.

"They're best friends; they're inseparable," the New Jersey native said about the bond between Jogia and Ender. Halsey and Aydin split in early 2023. Later that year, Halsey started dating Jogia, going public on Instagram just before Halloween.

On September 6, Halsey and Jogia were spotted having dinner at Carbone in New York City before the VMAs. That same night, Halsey performed their new single "Ego" from their upcoming album "The Great Impersonator," which is set for release in October.

