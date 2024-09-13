Chad McQueen, best known for his role as Dutch in the movie "Karate Kid," has passed away. He was 63.

McQueen died on Wednesday at his ranch in Palm Desert, California, surrounded by his children, partner and attorney Arthur Barens, the latter confirmed to TMZ.

The actor is best known for his role in "The Karate Kid" and "The Karate Kid II."

Tributes from other stars in Hollywood poured in online following the news of his death.

"Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz shared a very long post about McQueen, calling him the "purest Cobra of them all."

Dutch may have been the purest Cobra of them all. Merciless and dangerous through and through. That’s what we loved about him. And it was all because of Chad McQueen’s performance.



When interviewing writers for Cobra Kai, if the candidate didn’t know who Dutch was, it was an… pic.twitter.com/SHcM8jkQfR — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 13, 2024

"Cobra Kai" is the TV series adaptation and sequel to the original "Karate Kid" movies.

"Cobra Kai" co-creator Hayden Schlossberg also paid his tribute, revealing that they did try to get McQueen to reprise his role of Dutch in the TV series.

RIP Chad McQueen. We tried to get him in Cobra Kai and unfortunately couldn’t make that work but we had fun conversations with him. Karate Kid/Cobra Kai fans will always remember his wild character Dutch. Wishing his family the best during this tough time. https://t.co/lz36AqNQoX — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) September 12, 2024

Actor Sean Kanan, who also starred in "The Karate Kid III" and "Cobra Kai," praised the late actor for his "unforgettable" contribution to the "Karate Kid" universe.

I never met Chad McQueen but was saddened to learn he passed. He made an unforgettable impression on the Karate Kid universe. Wishing his family strength and peace during this difficult time. RIP Chad. #ChadMcQueen — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) September 12, 2024

Many fans also shared their fond memories of the actor.

"The best kick in any martial arts movie EVER .... RIP Dutch," one fan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, "Rest in Peace to Chad McQueen, Dutch was one of Kreese's most badass students next to Johnny."

McQueen's cause of death is organ failure, following an injury he sustained several years ago that progressed over time.

The only son of the 1970s Hollywood icon, the late Steve McQueen, is survived by his three children -- Chase, Madison and Steven -- as well as his wife, Jeanie.

In a statement posted on social media, Chase, 29, and Madison, 28, praised the actor's "extraordinary life" and his "love and dedication" for his craft.

"He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well," they wrote.

McQueen's eldest child Steven, 36, is the only one who followed in his footsteps as an actor and starred in "The Vampire Diaries" and its spin-off "Legacies" as Jeremy Gilbert.