Raz B has revealed some major personal news, celebrating multiple life milestones with his fans.

The B2K singer recently hinted that he's going to be a father.

On Friday, September 13, he took to Instagram to share a touching video of an ultrasound, accompanied by Celine Dion's track, "A New Day Has Come" (2002). The heartfelt post suggested that Raz B is preparing to welcome a new member to his family.

In the caption, the 39-year-old spoke about entering a significant "new chapter" in his life, taking a moment to express gratitude to those who've stood by him. "As I embrace this new chapter in life, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey. Your love, guidance, and belief in me have meant more than I can express," he wrote, accompanied by heart and prayer emojis.

He then reflected on the challenges he's overcome, crediting his personal growth to the strength and resilience he's gained.

"Despite the trials and tribulations I've faced, I've been able to overcome and conquer my past. Through the grace of God and the unwavering support of my family and friends, I stand here today, stronger and more focused than ever," he wrote.

Looking ahead, Raz B — whose real name is De'Mario Monte Thornton, shared that he's committed to focusing on the most important roles in his life. "I'm committed to continuing my growth, developing new skills, and stepping fully into the roles that define me now: a man of God, an executive, a husband, and a father. Thank you for standing by me as I move forward."

While the identity of his spouse or the mother of his child remains unclear, one thing is certain: Raz B is filled with gratitude and excitement as he embarks on this new journey.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native was a creator and member of the boy band B2K as a teen. The foursome, including Omarion, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz, was active from 1998 to 2004, and again from 2018 to 2019.

Their self-titled debut album was released on March 12, 2002 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In 2004, the group's first feature film 'You Got Served' was released, shortly before they announced their break-up.