Ben Affleck is leaning on close friends as he navigates his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The 52-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, sharing a friendly moment with Luciana Barroso, the wife of his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

Affleck, dressed in a navy suit and light blue button-down, was seen kissing Barroso, 48, on the head as they headed into a meeting together, Page Six reported.

Barroso, looking sleek in a black pantsuit with her hair pulled back into a braid, appeared at ease during the outing.

Matt Damon in Intimate Chat with Jennifer Lopez

The affectionate gesture comes just a week after Damon, 53, made headlines for spending time with Jennifer Lopez during an intimate conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The two were promoting their latest project, "Unstoppable," and were seen having a "long, deep conversation" at an afterparty, according to People. Notably, Affleck was absent from the event, despite working on the film.

Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand as they have a serious conversation at Toronto Film Festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UKjJypHAR — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) September 8, 2024

Lopez, 55, sparked speculation with her solo appearance at the festival, wearing a stunning silver "revenge" dress with side slits, a move that further fueled rumors about her split from Affleck.

Fans also noticed that Lopez appeared to have removed the tattoo tribute she and Affleck got last Valentine's Day, which honored their commitment to each other.

The couple, who married in July 2022, have been surrounded by breakup rumors for months after listing their marital home for sale and avoiding questions about their relationship status.