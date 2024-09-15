Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he took to social media to express his hatred for pop star Taylor Swift. In an all-caps post, Trump declared "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" - a statement that has left many in the music and political worlds stunned.

The feud between Trump and Swift began when the singer announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. In an Instagram post, Swift wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," adding, "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

I was wondering why “I HATE DONALD TRUMP" was tending…



Donald, what happened?



A month ago you love her when you posted an AI image of Taylor Swift saying “I accept!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/LDCsZs4mzf — Nate 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 (@natesaver) September 15, 2024

Trump's Reaction

Trump's outburst on social media came as a surprise to many, given that he had previously attempted to court Swift's endorsement.

In August, Trump sparked controversy recently when he shared an AI-generated image of Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit, falsely endorsing his campaign. The image, which was originally created as a pro-Biden meme, was posted on Trump's social media account with the caption "I accept." However, Trump has since denied knowing anything about the images.

Trump Falls For AI-Generated Taylor Swift Fans In Kooky Endorsement Claim: 'I Accept!' https://t.co/fZ4gBAf104 pic.twitter.com/Jlz2Yw7dEy — 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) August 19, 2024

RollingStone reported that when Trump was asked about his feelings Swift's support to the Harris-Walz ticket, he said,"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat — and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

"I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better," he added referring to Swift's friend, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has reportedly liked pro-Trump social media posts.

Swift's Response

While Swift has not directly responded to Trump's attack, she has continued to encourage her fans to register to vote. During her acceptance speech of the Video of the Year award at MTV's Video Music Awards ceremony, Swift urged her fans to vote, saying, "If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that's very important ... [the] presidential election."

Reactions from Netizens

X users have rallied around the singer, with many taking to social media to express their support or share their opinion about Trump's post.

Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024

Left: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump on his Truth Social site, "I hate Taylor Swift"



Right: Taylor Swift, "Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.. I'm just gonna shake shake shake shake shake.. Shake it off.. Shake it off" pic.twitter.com/7w4wHvvIfC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 15, 2024

🚨NEW: In a morning tirade on Truth Social, Trump tweeted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” days after her endorsement of Kamala Harris.



RETWEET if you are proud to stand with Taylor Swift against Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/KZJm2DIWOx — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 15, 2024