Joe Budden offered his opinion on Tyla's behavior at the 2024 Video Music Awards — and it wasn't pretty.

Over the weekend, the controversial hip hop connoisseur had his podcast crew in shambles after claiming that the "Water" songstress was acting snobby and standoffish throughout the entire program.

For example, fans gave critiques to the Afro Beats vocalist after the way she asked for Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey to help her hold her award on stage, per 'Hot New Hip Hop,' because the moon man was too heavy.

"She comes off like a d**k," Budden said, later adding, "I didn't even like how she [...] put her hand on the person that was walking her to the stage."

After the show, Tyla tweeted, "Y'all make everything weird... I was not asking my girl Halle... We just girls." Halle Bailey, who welcomed her first baby, Halo, with rapper DDG this year, quote tweeted Tyla's post, "love u babes congrats."

The incident led multi-media personality Armon Wiggins to weigh in on the matter — maintaining that she came off as "entitled."

Joe Budden also felt Tyla curved R&B icon Usher after the ATL-repping singer was seen during an attempt to dance sensuality alongside her and proceed to step in closer, which Tyla appears to kindly curb.

exactly ♥️♥️love u babes congrats 🎉 https://t.co/a177ZQg7Oc — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 12, 2024

Budden, 44, highlighted comments made on social media by Wiggins, who shared how he doesn't like Tyla's personality before deeming her an "Uppity African."

"Hey I don't think I like TYLA's personality I think someone needs to check her cus she doesn't understand American Culture AT ALL," Wiggins penned on Twitter, now X. "She almost gives off entitled or uppity African idk how to explain it but it's very off putting and it's almost like she expects people to just fall to her feet."

Hey I don’t think I like TYLA’s personality I think someone needs to check her cus she doesn’t understand American Culture AT ALL..she almost gives off entitled or uppity African idk how to explain it but it’s very off putting and it’s almost like she expects people to just fall… — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) September 12, 2024

Budden claimed wholeheartedly that he "agreed," claiming he "felt like this" even "before the VMAs."

"She [Tyla] popped out at the Barclays [Center] in support of Usher. And when Usher attempted to do his showmanship, dance — while her record is playing — she dubbed him," Budden, host of the eponymous show 'The Joe Budden Podcast' stated.

Joe budden podcast react to armon wiggins calling out South African artist Tyla . Joe talks about how she dubbed usher during his concert

It gave i’m better then you vibes the pod members disagree with joe assessment and he gets angry 😡 pic.twitter.com/ihiTCDCEmV — joebuddenclips (@Chatnigga101) September 14, 2024

"I don't give a f**k what the reason is... I don't give a f**k about ya' man. I'm not outta' line," the "Pump it Up" rapper defended, claiming Usher, 45, also "got a girl" once fellow show hosts pointed out that Tyla is in a relationship.

"Everybody's parameters are different," another host added — which Budden was not buying. That said, fans somewhat defended the South African's behavior at Usher's event, with one stating: "Tyla how dare u not be a h*e, bend over and shake that a*s for us American men. Who the [...] do u think u are?! "

Tyla is currently one of South Africa's leading Afro Beats artists in the United States, with hit songs "Water" (2024) — which awarded the singer her first Grammy Award, "Truth or Dare" (2024) and "Jump" (2024).

Joe Budden is a rapper turned podcast owner known for the hit classic "Pump It Up" (2003) and "The Joe Budden Podcast," which launched back in 2020, covering controversial topics in the music industry.