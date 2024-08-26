Joe Budden has criticized Yung Miami after she mocked his gold-certified single "Pump It Up," calling her "the worst female rapper" currently active.

Their feud intensified when Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, reacted derisively to Budden's gold plaque achievement. Budden, on his podcast, responded by saying, "I want to be clear, I like Yung Miami. I do. I want to be honest here. And I think that she is a pretty good content creator."

Budden, 43, added: "The thing about laughter, I think that she will soon realize is, it's also a luxury [...] So while I'm happy Caresha is able to laugh because she's had a stressful year, I am a little surprised that she has found enough time to laugh at anything."

He criticized the "Act Up" rapper's approach, stating, "I want to keep this professional and on the music. If Complex were to do a list of where all the female rappers, Caresha, you would be last on the list. You would be drop dead last on that list. Every female out there is wiping you down right now [...] Caresha was the very last person I expected to do this."

"Caresha, may you not only be dropped from your label [Quality Control Music] right now, but you are not allowed to put music out. There is nothing happening," he continued.

Budden, born Joseph Anthony Budden II, also claimed that "Pump It Up" (2003) has had a greater impact than any of Miami's work. "I want to remind you that today I hear 'Pump It Up' more than I hear you," he dissed.

The 43-year-old also commented on Miami's past decisions.

"You sat there with Saucy Santana, who even raps better than you [...], and gave JT yo [butt] to kiss. You said, 'I'm dating a billionaire now, [forget] that City Girls s**t, I'm off of it, we not making no money, I'm done here.' "

He added, "You are the worst female rapper out there currently and you don't write your own [music]. These are science projects put together by people and companies with the best of the best surrounding them for them to get further. But as a standalone? Nothing's ever happened."

In other news, Yung Miami, 30, and DJ Akademiks, who have a history of conflict, might be open to working on their issues.

Yung Miami recently invited the Jamaican-American podcaster and live streamer to join her on a potential second season of her podcast. "Let's do Caresha please season 2 @Akademiks," the Miami, Florida, native suggested on X Monday morning. Akademiks, 33, agreed, though fans have mixed feelings about the potential collaboration.

Yung Miami's recent diss track took aim at Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, while he has criticized her over her involvement in Diddy's scandals. Their history is filled with tension, but an honest conversation could potentially resolve their differences.