Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, where the former couple was seen displaying unexpected affection during a family brunch.

An insider exclusively told Page Six that the actor arranged the meeting to show that he and Lopez are "friendly exes" and possibly to be photographed in a high-profile location.

The couple, who filed for divorce last month after celebrating their second wedding anniversary, appeared to rekindle some of their well-known chemistry during the brunch. "He could not keep his hands off her," said a source, noting their undeniable attraction. The source added, "They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That wasn't planned."

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Enjoy PDA-Packed Brunch Amid Divorce | 104.7 KISS FM Phoenix https://t.co/1DZvsU6MkM pic.twitter.com/m85R0EGGd5 — 104.7 KISS FM (@KISSFMPhoenix) September 17, 2024

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, were seen holding hands and kissing while seated in the famed Polo Lounge. According to the insider, the actor wanted the public appearance to prove that the two remain friends, but he seemed overwhelmed by his ex's presence once they reunited.

The pair's children were also present during the brunch, with Affleck's children, Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12), and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max (16), sitting at a separate table. Their families have reportedly grown close over the years, despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in a large black van as they got ready to have brunch with their kids. Click to read more👇 https://t.co/LnKeJezDGI — Radar Online (@radar_online) September 16, 2024

Although their affectionate reunion raised speculation about a possible reconciliation, sources close to the stars insist the divorce is moving forward.

"A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it," a source told People.

Lopez, who filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, was seen wearing her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a "Jennifer" ring on her wedding finger during the brunch.

Lopez appeared to be in good spirits the following day, smiling as she arrived at a friend's house in Los Angeles. Despite the challenging circumstances of their split, a source shared that Lopez is prioritizing her children's happiness.

"The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority," the insider revealed.