Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, is sharing his thoughts about their past relationship and her current one with Ben Affleck.

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez Getty Images

In a new interview with the 'Daily Mail,' Noa urged Lopez to "stay single for awhile" following her divorce from Affleck. He suggested that Lopez should take "12 months off" and consider keeping her next relationship private if she meets someone new.

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Noa, who was married to Lopez, 55, from 1997 to 1998, emphasized the importance of "quality time" over constant media exposure. "When you're with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera," he said.

The 50-year-old also made it clear he has no desire to rekindle his romance with the "On the Floor" singer but offered advice about focusing on real connection rather than public appearances.

He also reflected on the pressure they both felt to pretend their relationship was fine in public, even when things were difficult. "We'd have disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we'd have to sit and pretend everything was fine," he said, recalling how Lopez reportedly enjoyed media attention during their marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Noa claimed this led him to tell her, "You have to be private. You can't be real in a relationship if you're always being photographed."

Noa praised Lopez's estranged husband Ben Affleck as a "really amazing" and "private" man, but noted similarities between Affleck's experiences and his own, especially when it came to public scrutiny.

According to 'The Blast,' Lopez and Affleck were recently spotted out for the first time since the 'Atlas' actress filed for divorce.

US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

The pair were spotted enjoying brunch with their children, holding hands, and sharing kisses. Despite their recent public display of affection, a 'Page Six' source revealed that Lopez and Affleck are "still moving forward" with their divorce after getting married in July 2022.

