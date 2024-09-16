Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, is sharing his thoughts about their past relationship and her current one with Ben Affleck.

In a new interview with the 'Daily Mail,' Noa urged Lopez to "stay single for awhile" following her divorce from Affleck. He suggested that Lopez should take "12 months off" and consider keeping her next relationship private if she meets someone new.

Noa, who was married to Lopez, 55, from 1997 to 1998, emphasized the importance of "quality time" over constant media exposure. "When you're with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera," he said.

The 50-year-old also made it clear he has no desire to rekindle his romance with the "On the Floor" singer but offered advice about focusing on real connection rather than public appearances.

He also reflected on the pressure they both felt to pretend their relationship was fine in public, even when things were difficult. "We'd have disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we'd have to sit and pretend everything was fine," he said, recalling how Lopez reportedly enjoyed media attention during their marriage.

Noa claimed this led him to tell her, "You have to be private. You can't be real in a relationship if you're always being photographed."

Noa praised Lopez's estranged husband Ben Affleck as a "really amazing" and "private" man, but noted similarities between Affleck's experiences and his own, especially when it came to public scrutiny.

According to 'The Blast,' Lopez and Affleck were recently spotted out for the first time since the 'Atlas' actress filed for divorce.

The pair were spotted enjoying brunch with their children, holding hands, and sharing kisses. Despite their recent public display of affection, a 'Page Six' source revealed that Lopez and Affleck are "still moving forward" with their divorce after getting married in July 2022.