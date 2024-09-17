Billie Eilish has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

On Tuesday, Eilish posted a video on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day with her brother Finneas.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy," Eilish said.

Singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas added: "We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris."

The 22-year-old concluded the clip: "Vote like your life depends on it because it does."

"It's National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz," the "Birds of a Feather" singer penned in the post's caption. "The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com." The post has garnered over 760K likes and over 15K comments in under one hour.

Eilish and Finneas, 27, encouraged viewers to check the status of their voting registration and to cast their vote early, like they do.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning duo are the latest celebrities to publicly support Harris in recent weeks. Shortly after Harris and Trump concluded their first debate earlier this month, Taylor Swift released a statement in support of the Democratic ticket.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift penned in a lengthy caption. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Swift, who wore a black turtleneck, her signature red lip, and beach wavy hair while holding a cat in the post, wrote how she was "Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

The 34-year-old concluded: "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."