Lil Pump is once again showing his support for Donald Trump while taking jabs at Taylor Swift.

On Monday, the "Gucci Gang" rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. He called out the pop star's intelligence, questioning why she would back Harris.

"Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and . You said do ur research, clearly you didn't do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol Right after she lied many many times!"

Taylor Swift,

you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life.



You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research.



Right after the debate u endorsed her lol



Right after she lied many many times! — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

During his rant, Lil Pump also posted what appeared to be a fake comment from Taylor Swift targeting him, which many X users pointed out was not genuine.

Regardless, Pump continued his tirade, accusing Swift, 34, of encouraging her fans to vote for Harris and blaming her for current economic struggles, including inflation.

"Stop acting like ur so innocent YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA! Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills," he added, claiming people wouldn't be able to afford Swift's concert tickets. He then questioned why Vice President Harris hadn't made significant changes during her time in office, despite promising to do so.

stop acting like ur so innocent



YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA!



Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills



They def won’t be able to afford tix to ur shows!



She said she will make changes right away, WHY DIDNT SHE THE PAST 3.5 years? pic.twitter.com/lYCtOteYtX — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

In a follow up tweet, the rapper, 24, claimed he would perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show before Swift ever would. He doubled down on his Trump support, telling his followers to "vote 4 trump and never look back fam."

Lil Pump's focus has shifted from music to political advocacy, with much of his energy invested into supporting Trump's potential return to the White House.

Pump, real name Gazzy Fabio Garcia, even vowed to leave the U.S. if Harris wins the presidency in an Instagram Story.