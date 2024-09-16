It was a day of double festivities for Taylor Swift. Not only did she support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, she also attended Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash.

Swift, 34, joined Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, partner of Chris Jones, in celebratory photo booth pictures shared by Weathersby on Instagram.

The trio smiled for the camera, with Swift wearing red sunglasses and her signature red lipstick. The photo booth strip included the messages "Happy birthday Patrick" and "Twenty-nine."

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, captured more of the party on her Instagram Stories.

Walking through a venue decorated with a balloon arch and oversized childhood photos of Mahomes, she exclaimed, "Celebrating our boy!' The post also highlighted custom party favors including red cups featuring Mahomes' younger self.

Earlier in the day, Weathersby posted photos from Arrowhead Stadium, where she, Swift, and Gordon posed together during the Chiefs' game. In one shot, Swift, dressed in a Chiefs jersey and black boots, posed in front of a picture of Kelce.

During the game, the "Shake It Off" singer was seen reacting after her beau nearly scored a touchdown, shouting, "Oh, my God, Travis! Oh, my God!" Although Kelce, 34, fell short, the Chiefs scored shortly after with a pass from Mahomes to Wanya Morris.

CBS commentator Jim Nantz quipped, "Someone wanted a touchdown! She got seven Wednesday night at the VMAs," referring to Swift's recent wins at the MTV Video Music Awards. Later, Swift celebrated again when the Chiefs secured the victory with a game-winning field goal.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl for the last two years, are currently undefeated. They play the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 22.