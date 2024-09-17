Murda Beatz was involved in a serious car accident while visiting Japan, but thankfully, he seems to have walked away unharmed.

On Sunday, September 15, the renowned producer posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, of himself standing near a wrecked Lamborghini that had crashed into a pole. In the caption, the 30-year-old reassured his followers, "I'll be ok."

Murda Beatz, whose real name is Shane Lee Lindstrom, had only been in Japan for a couple of days when the incident occurred. While the specifics of the crash remain unclear, it doesn't appear that anyone else was involved, though no official details have been confirmed, per 'Hip Hop DX.'

I'll be ok pic.twitter.com/wb2xEPgxlZ — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz) September 15, 2024

Similarly, rapper Meek Mill also had a close call earlier this year but escaped without any major injuries. In April, Meek shared a video on X showing the aftermath of a serious car crash he experienced. He clarified that the vehicle in question wasn't a Tesla Cybertruck, which has faced a recall for safety concerns.

The 37-year-old described his harrowing experience in a series of posts, revealing that shortly after purchasing the car, it malfunctioned.

"First day I bought this car no air bags ... brake pedal came off ... with door open no safety effects ... no laser censor working ... this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum," he wrote, explaining that the car started moving on its own while he was parked.

First day I bought this car no air bags … brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum pic.twitter.com/dxm11kyUzu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2024

In a follow-up post, Meek — Robert Rihmeek Williams — added that it wasn't the first time he had experienced issues with a non-Tesla electric vehicle.

"Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car 'not Tesla 'do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad.... The air bags didn't even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!" he explained.

Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car “not Tesla “do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad…. The air bags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2024

Fortunately, despite the malfunction, Meek was able to walk away from the crash.

A few weeks before sharing these details, the "Dreams and Nightmares" emcee posted a photo of the smashed-up front end of his car on Instagram, adding a caption that hinted at a deeper message: "God telling don't crash out for the bustas."