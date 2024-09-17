Rubi Rose confessed on social media that her relationship with Druski was just for PR.

Rubi Rose and Druski had reportedly been dating since April. The couple began their courtship, commenting on each other's photos and posting "DRUBI" as a couple name. At the end of June, the two called it quits.

Now, it seems there was nothing to quit to begin with. On Tuesday, Rose took to 'X,' formerly Twitter, to share her relationship with the comedian was fake.

Her first tweet read: "I only give it up if I'm in love, ion care how much money a [man] got. I'm rich asf lol." The follow up tweet read: "He is funny and nice tho!" She finally concluded writing, "And for the record i never slept with that main, [he] paid for PR. Not the p*****."

According to 'Mefeater,' many fans speculated that their relationship was just an attention-grabbing stunt when it was first announced. One Twitter user quickly posted a video of the two, captioning it, "No way Druski and Rubi Rose confirmed to be dating." Another similarly shared, "Better be some sorta skit."

As their charade went on, more and more PDA-filled posts were shared online, including a clip of the pair tongue kissing. The caption of the video read, "y'all said y'all wasn't gone believe it till they tongue kissed and Druski and Rubi heard y'all loud and clear omg ."

y'all said y'all wasn't gone believe it till they tongue kissed and Druski and Rubi heard y'all loud and clear omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/C2rVazacbV — spicebae (@spicebae_) May 7, 2024

However, there were still many who did not believe their eyes. One commenter wrote, "this is definitely for shock value i still don't believe it." Others, echoing the disbelief, continued to comically up-the-ante. "I need to see a baby to know it's real lol."

Now that Rose, 26, has revealed that the relationship was in fact made up, it seems that many are now starting to believe it was more real than ever. One follower speculated on the "Cherry" rapper's most recent tweet: "Girl are you trying to convince us or you?"