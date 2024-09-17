Jennifer Williams married Christian Gold in a lavish ceremony, just before he returns to jail to serve a brief sentence.

The 'Basketball Wives' star and Christian Gold's intimate wedding ceremony took place against the romantic backdrop of Paris, bringing together close friends and family as the couple exchanged vows over the weekend.

The wedding was a multi-day affair, featuring several notable guests from the entertainment world, including radio host Angela Yee and reality TV producer Carlos King.

The event was documented on social media, with attendees sharing glimpses of the luxurious celebration online. Neither Williams or Gold posted about the ceremony on Instagram.

Williams had previously announced her engagement to Gold in August 2023.

She took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, posting a photo of her stunning engagement ring with the caption, "Future Mrs... 💎❤️." In the same post, she also shared a meme that read, "Don't be shocked when life starts to get good," reflecting her excitement about the next chapter in her life.

The couple also launched a YouTube channel called "Life With Jennifer & CG" in June, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

The channel's description reads, "We are Jennifer and CG, a couple in love who met at a very transformative time for us both and have been inseparable ever since. Our relationship has been filled with pure love, peace, and happiness. We have a bond that can't be broken because of how strong our foundation is."

The newlyweds' celebration marks a significant moment in their journey, even as Gold prepares to briefly return to jail.

Christian Gold was taken into custody earlier this month in DeKalb County, Georgia, due to a violation of probation. According to 'TMZ,' Gold was initially sentenced to 15 days behind bars. After showing some mercy, the judge allowed the entrepreneur to serve only two days in jail — for now.

Gold was allowed to attend his wedding in Europe on September 14 after his temporary release. Once the wedding is over, Gold must return to DeKalb County to serve the remaining 13 days of his sentence.

Gold, real name Christian Walden, was on probation from a prior 30-month prison stint for a false imprisonment charge.

He was "acquitted of the domestic violence battery and convicted of the false imprisonment charge at a jury trial. The Defendant was sentenced to 10 years to serve 7 in custody, complete the domestic violence intervention program and pay restitution."

On Monday, Gold posted a picture of his fianceé on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

"To My Dearest Jennifer Lauren," the caption began. The vows I read to you Saturday on our wedding day are the words I will carry and honor for the rest of our lives. Happy Birthday baby. Another year around the sun with you. And many more to come. I'm happy to call you my wife and I'm even more ecstatic to be your husband. You messed around and got married and had a birthday the same time in your favorite city. Cheers to being the most beautiful human being God has ever created."