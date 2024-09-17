Hip-hop's favorite troll is back at it again after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Monday for racketeering, kidnapping and sex trafficking.

The "Bad Boy Entertainment" boss was also exposed for questionable behavior when prosecutors revealed hours after his arrest that federal agents seized "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" during raids done by Homeland Security at his various residences back in March. According to the indictment, the supplies -- including narcotics and the excessive amount of bottles of baby oil and lubricant -- were used in "freak offs," which were described as victims being forced to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers.

The outrageous number of items prompted social media to react — especially your favorite hip hop troll, 50 Cent.

"Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house gunitbrands.com," the 49-year-old wrote in a post on X, even using the opportunity to promote his brand.

This wouldn't be the first time the "Power" executive producer trolled the disgraced rap mogul. Fans posted a throwback troll moment of 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — teasing Combs, who was riding a bike, by penning in the comments: "You know there ain't no seat on that bike right!"

50 Cent appeared alongside former actress turned talk show host, Drew Barrymore. As she's known for being "touchy feely" with her guests, the rapper's visit to her show was no different. The two are photographed arm in arm, after the former G-Unit boss arrived to discuss "Is Fifty Thrifty?"

The segment involves the rap star guessing which item is the expensive one, and which item is the "thrifty" version. The episode aired the same day as Diddy's indictment, on Monday, September 16.

50 Cent has been outspoken when it comes to criticizing Diddy. In May he posted on Instagram that his G-Unit Film and Production Studios was making a docuseries on the extensive and long-standing allegations against Diddy, which he said would air on Netflix.

According to the indictment obtained by TMZ on Monday, Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

The indictment goes on to state, "Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers... Combs ensured participation from the women by... obtaining and distributing narcotics to them...using intimidation and violence."

While outside of the Federal Courthouse in New York, the rap mogul's attorney, Marc Agnifilo stated he'd "fight like hell" to have his client released, maintaining that he was "going to plead not guilty, obviously."