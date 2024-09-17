While Hampton's socialite Candice Miller is mourning the death of her husband by suicide, she's now being asked to pick up nearly $200,000 in financial responsibilities.

In a report by 'Page Six,' the former "Mama + Tata" lifestyle blogger is allegedly being sued for owing $194,881.89 on a lofty 4,382-square foot residence. The Park Avenue, New York City apartment features five bedrooms and seven and a half bath.

Per the media outlet, the 42-year-old reportedly failed to pay $47,000 in rent in April and May before skipping an additional $49,000 in payments for the months of June and July.

She's also reportedly being billed $2,000 for an outstanding balance she allegedly accrued back in August, in addition to an $800 plumbing invoice.

Documents obtained by the outlet claim Candice "agreed to surrender" the property by the end of August and she kept her end of the deal. That said, she allegedly never took care of the enormous bill before upholding that end of the deal.

Rather than handle all those zeros in reported accrued expenses, the blogger reportedly ditched and high-tailed herself to Miami in a reported attempt to start a new life down south. That said, it never stopped her bills from finding her location.

"She's over in New York," an insider told 'Page Six' back in August. "She's moving to Miami before school starts and has enrolled her kids in a Miami school."

The media outlet was able to back that with a report stating that the move was made possible by her wealthy friends who lent a hand, as she was dealing with the death of her husband.

It was reported that her late husband left the lifestyle blogger with two kids and $8,000 in the bank.

"Candice was blindsided by Brandon's death, but she has some very supportive friends and family who have all stood by her and are helping her financially and in any other ways they can," a source at the outlet claimed.

Now, the mom of two is trying to sell her $15 million dollar Hamptons home. Her late husband, real estate star Brandon Miller, was found unresponsive in a vehicle. His cause of death was revealed by 'PEOPLE' as carbon monoxide poisoning.

Per the media outlet, Brandon had been struggling with extensive financial pressures, including millions in loans and mortgages, and had also taken out life insurance policies.

He died July 3.