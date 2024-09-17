A popular IVF clinic used by A-list celebs including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton is reportedly being sued after the facility was accused of tossing precious embryos in the trash.

According to 'TMZ,' patients claim after the facility reportedly threw their embryos in the trash, they may now be unable to have children, per the lawsuit.

The Los Angeles fertility clinic in question is called Reproductive Partners Medical Group, and the facility is being sued by Marissa Calhoun and Stephen Castaneda.

In documents obtained by the Hollywood media outlet, the couple claims Marissa had her eggs retrieved, frozen, and stored by RPMG back in 2021 and 2022. Its storage took a turn for the worse when the clinic made a massive error.

The couple claims it was October of 2023 when they decided to fertilize Marissa's eggs which were stored with the IVF clinic under the advice of Dr. Andy Huang. Later that month, the clinic informed them that their eggs had indeed been fertilized and would be placed in an incubator to grow into viable embryos.

To Marissa and Stephen's dismay, Dr. Huang informed the couple that RPMG had discarded and destroyed all of their embryos. Now, the two are seeking damages in a lawsuit.

It was reported that the couple demanded the company's records to help understand how this could have happened, but the clinic provided incomplete sets of records a total of three times. It was reported the records stopped before embryos were tossed out.

They also allege that the clinic failed to offer policies, procedures, and adequate training for employees to ensure all embryos placed into incubators would be labeled and handled properly.

Dr. Huang is known for his celebrity clientele and has made multiple appearances on the hit show 'The Kardashians.' The doctor has also treated SKIMS' founder Kim Kardashian — resulting in her pregnancy with Saint West, and Good American boss, Khloé Kardashian — resulting in her pregnancy with baby Tatum via surrogacy.

Khloé Kardashian shares Valentines Day photos with Tatum and True ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XiqUUNBbvh — KKD | Khloé Kardashian Daily (@KhloeDaily) February 15, 2024

"What makes this case so outrageous is that RPMG not only failed to label Marissa and Stephen's embryos, but then threw away those unlabeled embryos without any thought or concern," Adam Wolf, partner at Peiffer Wolf, told 'TMZ.' "... RPMG gaslighted Marissa and Stephen. This is no way to treat any patient, let alone people who trusted you to start their family."