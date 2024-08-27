Mariah Carey did not reach out to her estranged older sister Alison in her final days despite being aware that she was dying, according to reports and a friend of Alison's.

The Grammy-winning singer, 55, announced Monday that her sister Alison and mom Patricia died on the same day over the weekend, saying in a statement to People that her "heart is broken."

TMZ reported that while Carey was by her mother's side during the past week, she never once contacted Alison, whom the singer once claimed tried to pimp her out when she was a child.

Her late sister's longtime friend and carer David Baker corroborated this report, telling The U.S. Sun that Carey "never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying."

"A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came," he said.

According to Baker, he supported Alison as she received home hospice care over the past three weeks due to issues related to her internal organs.

Over the past years, Alison reportedly battled drug addiction, homelessness and health issues, including HIV.

During their conversations, Alison had been sad that "her 'baby sister' had cut off contact with her" and often wondered whether Carey and her other relatives would even attend her funeral, Baker said.

He called out the superstar for the statement she released following the deaths of Alison and their mother.

"And now Mariah is 'heartbroken' by the loss of her mother and her 'ex' sister," he told the outlet. "That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison's pain."

Baker said there are no concrete plans yet for a memorial service for his late friend, though one is being "planned for a future date."

Carey previously opened up about her tense relationship with her estranged siblings Alison and Morgan in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

In the book, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker described Alison as "troubled and traumatized" and alleged that her sister hurt her and attempted to sell her to a pimp when she was a child.

"When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp," Carey wrote of her sister, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Around that time, Alison made explosive allegations against their mother in an interview with the U.S. Sun, accusing Patricia of making her enter a pedophile's car so he could molest her when she was just 10.

She also opened up about her traumatic childhood in a 2018 conversation with the outlet.

She claimed she was brought by a close family member to "Satanic" gatherings, and there she was sexually abused.

Alison said at the time that she hoped to reconcile with her younger sister and had no plans to ask her for money despite struggling to survive on food stamps.

"I wouldn't be begging her for money or clothes or food," she said. "It just hasn't been my experience that she would help me with those things and that's not what I would want to bring up with her."

Rather than money, Alison said the message she wanted to send Carey was: "Mariah, I know that you've gone through a tremendous amount of pain and difficulty. I know sometimes you feel as though what you're remembering didn't really happen, you know?"

She continued, "I just want you to know that if there was ever any way that you needed help from me, just pick up the phone and call me and I'll always be there for you."