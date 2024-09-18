'Queens Court' is returning with it's highly-anticipated second season featuring a new lineup of famous women looking for love.

LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London 'Deelishis' Charles will embark on a journey to find their forever partners. "Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart. In this era of self-discovery, these Queens are opening their hearts to find their Kings amongst 22 confident, successful men," Peacock detailed of the series.

The series is hosted by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who also hosted the first season, to help the trio "let go of the past, embrace new connections, and look for their happily ever after."

"We weren't meant to be on this earth by ourselves. We weren't meant to do life alone," LisaRaye said in the trailer. "My king is out there, some where. And now I have a second chance to do it right...righter."

LisaRaye McCoy is best known for portraying Diana "Diamond" Armstrong in 'The Players Club' (1998) and Neesee James on the UPN/The CW sitcom 'All of Us' opposite Duane Martin and Elise Neal from 2003 until 2007. The Chicago, Illinois, native went on to play Keisha Greene in VH1's 'Single Ladies.'

LisaRaye, 56, married Michael Misick, the first Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands. During their four year marriage, she served as First Lady of Turks and Caicos.

Singer K. Michelle, who appeared on reality television series 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' has released six R&B studio albums. The Memphis songstress won Best New Artist in 2013 at the Soul Train Music Awards. The "Can't Raise a Man" artist initially wanted to be a country music singer before beginning her R&B career.

K. Michelle released a country song "Tennessee" (2023) under her alter ego Puddin.

"I'm at the cross roads of my life," Michelle said in the trailer. "I'm ready for stability."

Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, was introduced to audiences after she won the second season of VH1's 'Flavor of Love' at 28 years old. After breaking up with Flavor Flav, she married Raymond Santana, who was wrongly convicted of assault and rape in 1990. He became apart of the Central Park 5, now called the Exonerated 5.

In 2022, Santana filed for divorce from the TV personality.

"I'm a hopeless romantic — okay, scratch that, I used to be, then there came divorce," Deelishis said in the trailer.

The first season of 'Queens Court' featured Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton, and Nivea. None of the ladies are with the men they picked.

'Queens Court' begins streaming on October 6 on Peacock.