Marlon Wayans has slammed billionaire Elon Musk over the latter's comments about his estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson.

The 52-year-old comedian recently appeared on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, hosted by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. During his guest appearance, Wayans blasted the Tesla CEO over his treatment of his transgender child.

"I have a Tesla... I'm about to drive over a cliff [because] I don't like what he be saying about his trans child," Wayans told Sharpe in the Sept. 10 episode of the show.

"It made me mad. You don't treat them babies like that, you don't disown your baby," the "White Chicks" star quipped before adding, "Your sperm weird. It ain't their fault."

Wayans' comments come months after Musk, 53, spoke about his 20-year-old daughter, who legally changed her name and gender in 2022, in a July interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson on the Daily Wire.

At the time, the business tycoon opted to refer to his child by her deadname and insisted that he lost her after being "essentially tricked" into signing off on the procedures Vivian underwent.

"I was tricked into doing this," Musk claimed. "I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."

In response to Musk's move to disown his child, Wayans emphasized the importance of unconditional love and even encouraged the SpaceX founder to "love your child."

The issue between Musk and Vivian hits close to home for the comedian, who also has a transgender child, according to Page Six. Wayans even shared on the podcast that he had to go through "five stages of grief" before learning to accept his 24-year-old son Kai Wayans' transition.

"I'm proud to say it took me a week — but it felt like forever. l'm sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it'll take them a lifetime," Wayans said.

The actor continued, "They'll never get to that magical place that I'm at which is just acceptance. [He's] still my child. That's my baby."

