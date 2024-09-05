During an appearance on 'Club Shay Shay,' Marlon Wayans admitted he attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties, but denied witnessing anything the music mogul has been accused of.

Wayans shared his thoughts with host Shannon Sharpe, explaining that he often left the parties "early" during the interview published Wednesday.

"I've been to plenty Diddy parties. I left early," Wayans said around the 1:45:00 mark in the video. "I swear to you, I've never seen it. I've never seen it," he continued, referring to accusations from the embattled music mogul's previous lawsuits.

"I don't frequent those type of parties and even if I go, like I said I've never seen any of this," the 52-year-old added.

"When I hear about it, 'When did that happen? At what time did this go down?' 'Cause I was there till 3:30. You mean at 3:32... So they waiting for me to leave like, 'Alright, good.' That Wayans [man is] gone. He talk too much," Wayans joked.

While the 'Good Grief' comedian acknowledged seeing drugs at Hollywood events, he avoided alleged sexual acts, guided by the values his late parents instilled in him.

"Everything that you do one day can come back to haunt you, so you got to be careful how you show up," the father of two advised.

Diddy has faced several sexual assault lawsuits since last November, but few have publicly discussed attending his parties. 50 Cent, however, suggested attendee's suspected silence is deliberate. The rapper, now working on a Netflix docu-series about the 54-year-old's purported scandals, shared his thoughts in an 'Us Weekly' interview.

"I'm the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television. Why wouldn't I be the person to produce it?" 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, said. "And I'm not on the tapes. See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that's because they've been to the parties, [and] they don't know what part of their experiences are on tape. So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I'm the only guy, but I've been [saying] for years that something's not right."