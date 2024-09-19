It seems comedian Gary Owen and his estranged ex-wife Kenya Duke are back at each other's necks again — this time regarding a jaw-dropping alimony request.

The "Ride Along" actor spoke of his frustrations to a crowd during a comedy show, and didn't quite get the response he was expecting.

The comedian posted a clip of his stand-up Wednesday of his material while performing at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, where the star claimed, "You never know what you going get in Philly," and he was right.

"At one point my ex-wife was asking for $44,000 a month in alimony," Owen, 50, expressed at the start of the clip, prompting fans in the crowd to "Oooh," in return. "Yeah, that's a lot. I would never do that."

"Like if the roles was reversed, and she made more money than me, I would never be like, 'I want $44,000 a month — NO. I know what my d***k is worth at this stage in my life," he joked. That said, the comedian turned his attention to someone in the audience who claimed he was lying. "Why'd you say I was lying?" he asked.

"I heard you say it was $44,000. I would never ask for that much. And you was like, 'you lyin,'" the star reiterated to the vocal fan. He asked the woman once again, "You think I would do that?" to which she responded, "Yes. I think a man would do that, yes."

Owens clarified, "A man....yes. A man — I wouldn't," but the woman in the crowd didn't buy it. The two even went back and forth for a second, with Owen maintaining every time, "No, I wouldn't."

The comedian ended the back and forth by chiming in saying, "Got some bitter-a** women here in Philly. I'll tell you that s**t now," prompting the crowd to burst into laughter. "G********n fellas. What the f**k is wrong with the females in Philly."

Before saying his goodbyes to the audience, he added, "Bitter-a** women over here. Stop being so mad. Go to McDonald's, take your baby."

Owen has been open about the distress between him and his ex-wife. At one point, the "Think Like A Man" star's wife claimed she'd lost friends and hit her personal financial "rock bottom."

According to April reports, the actor's children allegedly hadn't spoken to him in almost three years amid the turmoil in their divorce. The two were married for 18 years before they divorced after Duke discovered Owen had an affair.

'TMZ' reported that Duke filed for divorce on March 19 in Los Angeles County Supreme Court.