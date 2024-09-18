Kristina Khorram, Sean "Diddy" Combs' chief of staff, has been described as his "right hand" and a vital part of his operations.

However, recent allegations have painted a darker picture, with sources calling her the "Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs' Jeffrey Epstein" due to her alleged involvement in his sex trafficking ring. Khorram has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

As Diddy, 54, faces serious charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Khorram's name has repeatedly come up. Insiders allege that she was deeply involved in organizing elaborate sex parties allegedly involving both adult and underage participants at the producer's alleged "freak offs."

According to sources who spoke with the 'New York Post,' "Kristina would know everything," as she was more of a "manipulator-in-chief" within Diddy's inner circle.

The indictment claims that Khorram, alongside other employees at Combs Enterprises, played a significant role in orchestrating these allege events. Accusations suggest that she helped arrange hotel rooms, gathered necessary supplies, and solicited sex workers, some of whom were reportedly underage. In a complaint filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Khorram was accused of being "instrumental" in assisting and facilitating the alleged trafficking operation.

Khorram's involvement extends beyond just logistics, as Jones' lawsuit describes her as knowingly participating in the alleged illegal enterprise. The complaint portrays her as someone who "knowingly and intentionally" helped manage the sex-trafficking network.

The Bad Boy Records' founder has long praised Khorram's essential role in his life, crediting her with helping him navigate his daily responsibilities.

In 2020, the father of seven publicly shared that she "keeps my world twirling" and ensures he remains in good spirits, helping him avoid "dark places." A year later, the disgraced hip hop producer reiterated her importance, sharing that she had been his "right hand" for eight years.

"Don't know how I'd function without her," he said.

Kristina Khorram, who began her career at Bad Boy Records in 2013, was promoted to Diddy's chief of staff in 2020.

Her now-deleted LinkedIn profile showed her rise within the company.

The "All About the Benjamins" rapper plead not guilty to the charges, but remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, 'TMZ' reported, after a $50 million bail bid was rejected.

According to the outlet, the jail is known for its allegedly "brutal" and "inhumane" conditions, which federal judges have pointed out in the past. In June, an inmate was stabbed to death in a fight with another prisoner at the facility.

Inmates like Combs who need additional protection are typically housed in a cell by themselves and not accessible to the general prison population.

Other high-profile inmates who were held in MDC while awaiting trial included Ghislaine Maxwell, Sam Bankman-Fried, R. Kelly, Fetty Wap and Michael Cohen.