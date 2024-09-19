Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on Monday, September 16, and indictment the following day, Kesha will permanently change the opening lyric in her 2010 song "TiK ToK," according to reports.

The first lyric of the song paid homage to the Bad Boy Records' founder: "Wake up in the morning feeling like P-Diddy." Now, in light of Diddy's legal woes, Kesha will be changing the lyric.

Now, the lyric has been changed to: "Wake up in the morning feeling f*** P-Diddy." The new version of the song was teased by the singer on TikTok where she flipped the bird while the new line played in the background.

One user commented "Mother is correcting and teaching." The video also garnered over two million likes. This tease comes with assurance that a permanent re-recording of the song with this lyric change is in the works.

While the legitimacy of the change is coming in line with Diddy's indictment, this lyric change has been in the works for a few months.

During the 37-year-old's Coachella performance in April, she performed the lyric on stage with Reneé Rapp. According to 'The Blast,' she tweeted, "I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes, it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!"

In teasing the permanent change of the lyric, Kesha is proud to give new meaning and power to her first hit. She reflected, "Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others." She went on to say, "This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely."

Diddy, 54, is facing charges for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and interstate transportation for prostitution, in addition to a bevy of sexual assault law suits. Following a raid at his home in March, 1,000 bottles of baby oil were discovered.

After a federal judge denied bail for the hip-hop mogul on Tuesday, the Harlem native was sent to Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, 'TMZ' reported.

According to the outlet, the jail is known for its allegedly "brutal" and "inhumane" conditions, which federal judges have pointed out in the past. In June, an inmate was stabbed to death in a fight with another prisoner at the facility.