LL Cool J said he will never smoke with Snoop Dogg because he fears he would end up in the hospital.

Rapper LL Cool J was a guest on 'The Cruz Show' on 92.3 where he was promoting his new album 'The Force.' Snoop Dogg, 52, was featured on the album's track "Spirit of Cyrus." While LL Cool J may have been eager to have Snoop Dogg on the track, he is not as inclined to participate in other activities.

During the interview, LL Cool J, real name James Todd Smith, was asked if he would ever share a blunt with the West Coast legend. The rapper laughed, "Nah, I ain't trying to smoke with Snoop. Snoop ain't gonna have me in the emergency room."

He jokingly added: "I ain't built for that baby."

The track that Snoop assisted Cool J on was inspired by the 2013 manhunt for Christopher Dorner. While the hunt for the criminal was underway, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" performer was warned to stay inside by a high-level official due to his uncanny resemblance to the law breaker. He reflected during the radio interview, "I got a call from a high-level person in law enforcement and they were telling me, 'Yo, you need to stay in the house' and I'm like, 'Why do I need to stay in the house?' It was like, 'Well, there's a manhunt out for this guy named Christopher Dorner and you look exactly like him.'"

The law enforcement officer was not alone. Cool J himself looked up Dorner and noted, "And then I went on the internet and I'm looking at this guy and it's like I see his face and he looks just like me." While looking into Dorner, he say his manifesto.

The 56-year-old admitted to going "down the rabbit hole" and reading Dorner's manifesto. "I saw the things that he was talking about in terms of the issues he was having with the department, and the Black versus blue and everything he was going through," he shared.

This inspired him to write the song 'Spirit of Cyrus.' The song uses Dorner's tale to give a look inside America's conflicts. After the track was completed, he sought out Snoop to feature. "So I called Snoop up. He came down to the studio. 'What's up, Unc?' I was like, 'Yo, let's do it.' He came down, we did it and there it is."

The New Yorker's latest album, 'The FORCE' — an acronym for Frequencies of Real Creative Energy — is his fourteenth studio album. The 14-track project, which was released on September 6, 2024, is the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's first official studio album in over eleven years since his 2013 predecessor 'Authentic.'