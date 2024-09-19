A holiday variety music special is heading to you from superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

According to 'Variety,' the singer and actress will host the holiday special on Netflix, which will feature "unexpected duets and comedic guests."

During her show, titled, "A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter," the 25-year-old will perform songs from her holiday-focused EP, "Fruitcake," in addition to more of your favorite Christmas classics.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/9FVDDjYJGy — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2024

Per the media outlet, Carpenter may even perform songs from her new album, including "Short n' Sweet," "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste."

"This is really going to jingle your bells," Netflix teased in a post on Twitter, now known as X, Thursday.

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT!"

In what fans deemed a hilarious interaction, MTV popped up in the thread oozing with excitement, saying: "MY BELLS ARE JINGLING SO HARD RN!!!" to which Netflix responded: "MTV CHILL!!!!! [snowman emoji]."

"Setting multiple calendar events and alarms for this one," T-Mobile said, joining the comment thread. "Praying that she sings "have yourself a merry little Christmas," a second fan wrote. "My daughter will go nuts! [laughing emoji]," a third replied.

The 25-year-old rose to fame through Disney's "Girl Meets World" (2013) and has also appeared in 2018's "The Hate U Give" and 2019's "The Short History of the Long Road," as well as teen rom-coms like "Tall Girl."

The Quakertown, Pennsylvania, star was winner of the Song of the Year award for "Espresso," at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11 in Elmont, New York.

To catch the "Nonsense" Christmas special, tune into Netflix on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.