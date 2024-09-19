New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly being fined for a "Bad" celebration on the field following a strategic touchdown.

The NFL player was fined for a massive chunk of change after a crotch-grabbing Michael Jackson-style celebration following a score against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to 'TMZ,' the "Smooth Criminal" incident took place in the second quarter of the game, when No. 4 executed a QB sneak to help put his team up 35-13.

Although he's currently being fined for the grand dance move, that didn't stop the National Football League from capturing the head-turning moment, and posting it to social media.

"@derekcarrqb sneaks it in to extend the @Saints lead to 35-13!" the league stated in their post on Twitter, now known as X. Of course, sports fans sounded off in the comment section, with one fan saying: "Cowboys getting smacked...the world just seems happier."

"Great play call by the Saints! Caught the Cowboys off guard," a second supporter wrote. "Derek Carr powering through for another touchdown and extending the Saints' lead! Great drive!" a third wrote.

SAINTS WIN

SAINTS WIN

SAINTS WIN pic.twitter.com/zNQ0TBD7gI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2024

Despite the moment being exciting, they still slapped the 33-year-old QB with a fine. Although he wasn't pulled aside during that exact moment after the dance, footage was later reviewed by the league — who deemed the MJ move a little too "Off The Wall," per 'TMZ.'

Per the Hollywood media outlet, the football star was hit with a whopping $14,000 fine after doing a leg kick, grabbing his junk, and unapologetically celebrating MJ style.

According to 'OvertheCap' and the NFL, the football star signed a four-year contract for the Saints, set to rake in nearly $150 million big bucks. Carr received a $28.5 million signing bonus, in addition to his 2023 and 2024 base salaries being fully guaranteed.

Fans agree the dance may have been worth it, and judging by the Saints' track record for the season, there might be more celebrating where that came from.

The Saints take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept 22. They are currently 2-0.