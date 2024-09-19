Usher's second oldest son Naviyd made waves online after poking fun at his teachers for fawning over his famous father.

Naviyd Ely Raymond — who recently made his first appearance at the AMIRI Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Los Angeles — has been exposing his instructors, who have been fawning over the R&B heart throb since "You Make Me Wanna..." in 1997.

The 15-year-old took to TikTok to make a POV, where he added the text: "When a teacher comes up to me and says 'I'm such a big fan of ur dad' and 'you look just like Usher.' "

"I've never understood why they tell me this as if i gaf [sad face] [prayer hands] #fyp #viral #school #father," the nepo baby penned in the caption of the video. Within a matter of hours, the post received over 500K views.

Fans poured into the comment section, joking that teachers probably can't wait for parent teacher conferences, with one fan joking: "Imma need a parent teacher conference with your DAD! We need to talk about some tickets... I mean your grades."

"Parent teacher conference WEEKLY [laughing emojis], I wouldn't give a d**n," a second fan penned. "And how will this positively affect my grades?" a second fan quipped. "If I was the teacher I would've been like FaceTime your dad real quick and you can chill the whole semester," a third laughed.

His vocal superstar dad was signed to LaFace Records at the ripe age of 14 — one year younger than Naviyd.

The superstar performed on "Star Search" in the early 1990s where he solidified the record for singing the longest note in the history of the show. His performance grabbed the attention of Bryant Reid, the brother of L.A. Reid — a deeply connected record exec, A&R rep, and record producer.

The 15-year-old posts many videos to his entertaining TikTok account, including POVs, daily occurrences, and casual jokes.