Bianca Censori turned heads and raised eyebrows when she stepped out with her husband Kanye West and his kids this week.

The couple is currently in Tokyo, Japan, for a family trip with West's sons with ex Kim Kardashian — Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. While walking around a local supermarket, Censori was photographed rocking what appeared to be a sultry outfit that seemed inappropriate to wear around children.

The Australian architect, 29, was captured going braless while donning a sheer tank top and exposing an ample amount of cleavage in snaps obtained by the Daily Mail from their family outing. She completed her look by wearing tight gray leggings.

Many couldn't help but comment on Censori's look, especially since West's sons were with them during the outing. One wrote in the comments section of the Daily Mail's story, "She used to cover up when she was with his children. There is something wrong here."

Another commenter encouraged Bianca to "put some clothes on" before adding, "How sad for his children." Someone else opined, "At this point if Bianca dressed tastefully and with some class, it would be international news."

While several people voiced their disapproval of Censori's outfit, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" hitmaker, 47, did not seem to mind his wife's choice of clothing for their family affair. In the photos, Kanye, who was all-covered up in a black hoodie, matching pants and dark sunglasses, looked unbothered while walking in front of his wife and beside his children.

Censori has been making headlines for her questionable outfit choices ever since she got together with the Grammy-winning rapper. In July, she made a lot of buzz on social media after getting snapped walking the streets of L.A. wearing nothing but a tiny metallic bikini top and nude-colored spandex boyshorts.

