Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again reunited and were even spotted attending their children's back-to-school night on Tuesday despite moving forward with their divorce.

The former couple attended the event at their children's Los Angeles school, where they remained "very cordial" and "totally cool with each other," anonymous sources told TMZ Thursday.

The outlet did not identify the kids attending the school, but J.Lo and Affleck have notably been very supportive of their children from their past relationships. Lopez, 55, shares 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 52, has three kids — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

Sources told the tabloid that the "Jenny from the Block" songstress and the "Argo" director still care for each other based on their latest reunion, where they put on a united front in public. However, they also noted that their divorce is still moving ahead.

The sighting comes on the heels of Jennifer and Ben's first public appearance together since the singer-actress filed for divorce last month. The exes were seen over the weekend enjoying a family outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This marked the first time they have been publicly photographed together since their separation was announced.

On Saturday, Lopez and Affleck, accompanied by their children — minus Violet — dined at the hotel's exclusive Polo Lounge. The sighting sparked curiosity due to the affectionate behavior of the couple during the meal.

An insider told Page Six at the time that Affleck "could not keep his hands off" Lopez. The two Hollywood stars reportedly held hands and kissed during the curious sighting. But despite their sweet gestures, sources maintained that a reconciliation was unlikely.

