Netflix started teasing for the next season of its smash hit series 'Squid Game' on Friday, September 20. From the poster to a trailer, they are giving hungry fans exactly what they want in honor of Geek Week.

Stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, and Gong Yoo are all returning this season, and it picks up right where the first season ended.

Season one explored the desperation people have for money. The show followed their competition in deadly games with the promise of a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

The second season continues the madness that viewers have grown to love. "The teaser picks things off right after Season 1's finale, when Seong Gi-hun abandoned his plans to go to the U.S. and instead started a daring chase with a newfound motive," according to a report from 'Variety.'

They add, "In the short teaser, he appears back in his 456 uniform amid a crowd of new contestants. Another massive cash prize awaits them, with a quick look at the games to come."

'Squid Game' season 2's release date is December 26, 2024.