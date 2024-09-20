Convicted murderer Erik Menendez seemingly has it out for Netflix and a show creator.

Menendez released a statement slamming the new series 'Monster,' which depicts both him and his brother's murder of their parents, per 'LADBible.'

The series, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' — directed by Ryan Murphy — is a crime drama following the story of the two boys, a moment that captured America's attention through the 1990's.

According to the media outlet, the pair didn't dispute murdering their parents while on trial, they disputed their reasoning for the murders. That said, Erik Menedez began trending on Twitter, now X, after he finally broke his silence on the popular Netflix series — which ranked in the top 10 this week.

"I believe we have moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show," Menendez, 53, stated in his open letter. "I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

"It's hard for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime and have taken the painful truths several steps backwards — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than others."

He continued: "Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralizing to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma."

Read more: Nike CEO John Donahoe Steps Down After 5 Years As Former Company Veteran Elliott Hill Returns

"To all those who have reached out and supported me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he concluded.

The brothers were convicted back in 1996 in the August 20 murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion.The Menedez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

'Monsters: The Lyle And Eric Menendez Story' is available to stream now on Netflix.