The moment disgraced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken in handcuffs has finally surfaced, as it was captured by hotel surveillance cameras in New York City.

The footage, first released by 'TMZ,' shows casually dressed federal agents calmly approaching the embattled rap star before holding him by the arm and walking him out of the hotel. He was apprehended almost immediately after his arrival into the lobby.

Video Obtained by TMZ shows Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested by Federal Agents in NYC Hotel Lobby



TMZ released footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs being arrested in the Park Hyatt New York hotel lobby. The video shows Diddy arriving with his crew before law enforcement steps in, marking… pic.twitter.com/KtnlbDKfPN — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) September 20, 2024

Combs was spotted walking in with a small entourage of people, wearing a long, dark trench coach. He appears to cooperate without offering any pushback to his arrest.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder was entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan along with a crew of several men. The moment he makes it through the door, two men in white shirts pounce on him.

The crew alongside Combs appear to be uninformed as to what was happening, as they're seen looking around somewhat aimlessly. Diddy is then taken away, and led through a hallway. The "I Need a Girl" emcee was also seen being walked out by the officials, in addition to several more officials who didn't initially approach him.

Per the media outlet, the rap star reportedly came into New York City in anticipation of the indictment which took place Monday, September 16. It was reported that he planned to surrender himself Tuesday, however, officials beat him to the punch.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the father of seven was arrested in New York City after being indicted by a grand jury. The disgraced hip-hop mogul was taken into federal custody and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

According to the indictment obtained by 'TMZ,' Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

On Wednesday, a U.S. district judge affirmed the decision to deny bail for Diddy, following allegations of witness tampering.

Although Combs' legal team argued that he could secure a $50 million bond, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky rejected the request on Tuesday, September 17.