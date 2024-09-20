Fabolous recounted a time when Beyoncé confronted him about a lyric in one of his songs.

During an interview on 'The Pivot,' rapper Fabolous opened up about an encounter with Beyoncé — who held the record for most VMAs ever received until Taylor Swift's historic win streak on September 11, winning a total of 12 awards, that made him reconsider how he crafted his lyrics.

According to 'Hot New Hip Hop,' the conversation stemmed from a line in his 2010 track "For The Money," where he compared Beyoncé to her little sister Solange. When the opportunity arose, Beyoncé, 43, shut this down.

The lyric in question, "Because if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?" caught Beyoncé's attention, which surprised Fabolous. He admitted, "I knew people were paying attention. I didn't know Beyoncé was paying attention... It was like a mixtape freestyle. When she said it, I was like, 'Oh, I get it,' but in my head, I'm like, 'Who played Beyoncé this [...]?' "

The confrontation left a lasting impression on Fabolous, real name John David Jackson, prompting him to rethink the punchlines he used. He realized that even what he considered a casual line had the potential to affect others, especially when someone as prominent as Beyoncé was listening.

This wasn't the first time the 43-year-old spoke about the incident. In a previous interview on 'The Breakfast Club,' he shared how he personally apologized to Solange after the lyric surfaced. "I'm like, 'Hey! What's up?' And I was like, 'Yo, I just want you to know I didn't mean it in any malice, but I do take responsibility for saying that and I apologize," he explained.

Beyoncé and Solange have always been known for their close bond and mutual support. While Beyoncé rose to fame as a part of Destiny's Child before becoming a global icon, Solange's journey took a different path.

Despite early struggles in her career, Solange, 38, eventually found her voice with her critically acclaimed album 'A Seat at the Table' in 2016, a work that 'Rolling Stone' ranked among the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.