Ben Affleck had a moment to himself after stepping out with Jennifer Lopez earlier this week.

On Friday, the "Argo" director was spotted smoking a cigarette inside his car. Affleck, 52, reportedly looked "tense" during the sighting, based on the photos released by the Daily Mail.

One snap showed the Hollywood star looking straight ahead while puffing the cigarette in the driver's seat. He appeared to be wearing a button-up shirt and blazer.

Around the same time as Affleck's solo outing, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Lopez, 55, took to Instagram to share how she celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker posted a video of her enjoying a glass of her cocktail brand Delola with her company's chief mixologist, Lynette Marrero.

"Happy Hispanic Heritage Month. Our community brings me so much strength, hope, and endless inspiration. I'm incredibly proud that Delola is one of the few brands in the spirits industry with a Founder and Ownership rooted in Hispanic heritage," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the exes made headlines after attending back-to-school night at their children's Los Angeles school. J.Lo and Ben reportedly remained "very cordial" and "totally cool with each other" during the joint outing.

Three days prior, they also had a family outing with their kids. Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

For their family dinner last Saturday, the former couple took their kids — minus Violet, who is already in college — to the exclusive Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The family affair sparked discussions online as eyewitnesses said Affleck "could not keep his hands off" his ex the entire time. They also reportedly held hands and kissed during the family outing, even though they are moving forward with their divorce.

