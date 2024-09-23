A resurfaced video of Sean "Diddy" Combs and French Montana has been dubbed "suspicious" by social media users after the music mogul was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The old footage, which went viral on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday, featured Diddy wearing a white robe as he sang "Happy Birthday" to French Montana.

In the clip, French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, could be seen shirtless as he sat on a large dining table that had nothing but plates and cutlery on it.

"Happy birthday, dear French. Happy birthday to you," Diddy sang, pointing a finger at the birthday celebrant.

RELATED: Photo of Diddy in Bed With Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah at His Party Resurfaces Online Amid Rapper's Legal Battle

French Montana laughed at Diddy's antics before thanking him for the gesture.

"It's a special birthday for the both of us," Diddy said.

"Yeah," French Montana responded before the clip cut off.

A resurfaced video shows French Montana shirtless while celebrating his birthday with Diddy 👀 pic.twitter.com/jTyLaaqlf7 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 22, 2024

Enstarz could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

While there was nothing unusual about the video, some X users trolled the pair and suggested that the lawsuits and allegations against Diddy have cast his friendship with French Montana in a different light.

"Celebrating your birthday at night in Diddy crib with both of y'all shirts off ready to drink liquor is diabolical work," one person commented on the viral video, which has received nearly 6 million views and thousands of comments.

"Grown a*s man singing to another grown a*s man happy birthday alone is wild!" a second user tweeted.

"Every Diddy video is now suspicious," a third comment read.

RELATED: Justin Bieber 'In A Happy Bubble' As He Focuses On Family Amid Diddy Drama

"'Special birthday for both us,'" a different user quoted Diddy before adding: "I know that ain't what I'm thinking."

Another wrote, "This is all just so sick and gross."

Some X users referenced the viral claim that 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube were seized from Diddy's homes during the federal raids in March.

"He looks like he's been covered in baby oil," one person commented on the Diddy and French Montana video.

"Oh we know why he had his shirt off," another quipped alongside a picture of a bottle of Johnson's Baby Oil.

French Montana was a longtime pal and collaborator of Diddy's, having once been part of the latter's Bad Boy record label.

It is unclear if they remain friends, but Diddy appeared in and executive produced the Moroccan-born artist's 2023 documentary, "For Khadija."

French Montana also said in a VladTV interview published in April that he and Diddy parted ways on "great terms."

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains behind bars after being denied bail.