Justin Bieber is not paying attention to the drama surrounding his friend and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.

Bieber's name was dragged once more into Diddy's scandal recently as old footage of the pair's interactions resurfaced in the wake of the hip-hop mogul's arrest on sex trafficking charges on Sept. 16.

However, an unnamed insider told People that while the Canadian singer is "aware" of Diddy's arrest and charges, he has chosen to ignore the noise and focus only on his wife Hailey Bieber and their newborn son, Jack Blues.

According to the source, Bieber -- who collaborated with Diddy on a song for the rapper's 2023 album -- has "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born" last month.

RELATED: Meek Mill Post Cryptic Tweet Following Diddy's Arrest, Fans Hilariously React

The insider explained that the "Love Yourself" hitmaker "just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband" at the moment.

Bieber and his model wife announced the arrival of their first child via an Instagram post on Aug. 23.

The singer shared a photo of Hailey's fingers cradling their little one's foot and wrote in the caption: "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber."

The couple continued to celebrate being first-time parents in the following weeks by posting sweet and adorable photos.

Hailey revealed her new diamond "mom" ring, and her husband posted a photo of a mug that said, "Papa Bear."

RELATED: Shyne Says Diddy 'Destroyed' His Life After The Embattled Producer Was Arrested: He 'Sent Me To Prison'

Meanwhile, Bieber's former mentor was taken into custody in New York City last week after being indicted by a grand jury.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him: sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and fraud.

The indictment accused the Bad Boy Records founder of abusing and coercing victims into participating in drug-fueled orgies known as "freak-off" parties.

Combs allegedly recorded these sex sessions and used the footage to pressure victims into silence.

Since the arrest, old videos of an adult Diddy spending time with a teenage Bieber resurfaced on social media, sparking speculations about whether the pop star had been a victim of the disgraced record executive.

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore…



It’s super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy coming to light, but what's really concerning… pic.twitter.com/3yRcsW8vm2 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 19, 2024

One video showed Diddy hanging out with Bieber and revealing that the then-15-year-old would be staying with him for the next 48 hours.

"He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream," Diddy said in the clip.

Another video that some fans found troubling featured a young Bieber appearing uncomfortable as Diddy confronts him about the pop star no longer calling or hanging out with the rapper.

Several users on X, formerly Twitter, dubbed the videos "disturbing" and "creepy."

Some also suggested that Bieber looked "so scared and nervous" when around Diddy.

Bieber has not publicly addressed the resurfaced videos or Diddy's charges as of this writing.