Angelina Jolie is getting criticized over her parenting after she and her teen daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos.

The actress-director revealed that she and Vivienne, 16, both got ink bearing the words "Stay Gold" to commemorate their time working together on the Broadway musical "The Outsiders."

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with 'The Outsiders,'" Jolie said in a new interview with CR Fashion Book. "It means so much to us separately and together."

The "Eternals" star had her latest tattoo done on her wrist, joining the large collection she already has across her skin. It is unclear where Vivienne's ink is located.

Jolie also told the outlet that she and some of her children got matching tattoos of a bird, but it is unclear which of her six kids she was referring to.

In addition to Vivienne, the Oscar winner is also a mom to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox, 16.

Jolie was slammed on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, about her decision to allow her underage daughter to get a tattoo.

"Gross," one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "What a monster mom."

"I'm sure if Brad allowed that she would call child services on him and plaster 'bad Father' across the internet," another wrote.

"For someone who claims to be a humanitarian, I have to wonder why she is encouraging her daughter to jump on the tattoo bandwagon. I donate blood and platelets regularly, and a tattoo locks someone out of donating for 12 months," a fourth user pointed out.

"Incredibly terrible parenting to allow a 16[-year-old] to get a tattoo," an X user claimed.

A different X user noted that the move wasn't surprising considering Jolie's antics in the early years of her Hollywood career.

"It's like no one recalls what Jolie was like back in the day... don't think she's changed much, despite this demure look she's toted the past decade or so," the commenter claimed.

But others had no issue with Jolie letting Vivienne get a tattoo.

"It's heartwarming to see Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, creating such a special and lasting memory together!" one person wrote on X.

"That's so cool!" another commented. "Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, getting matching tattoos while working on 'The Outsiders' Broadway musical is such a special bonding experience. It must be a meaningful tattoo for both of them."