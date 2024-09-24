JoJo Siwa's pictures from her 'LadyGunn' magazine photoshoot hit the internet on September 23, and it caused a wide range of reactions.

In the cover picture for the magazine, 21-year-old Siwa can be seen wearing a rhinestone-studded chest plate that it shaped like a male torso, designed by Kyle Farmery. To complement the chest plate, Siwa also adorned rhinestone-studded briefs, strings and golden boots.

The photo that caught the internet's attention is of her squatting and her bottoms seemingly resemble the male appendage. This picture caused the internet to react in a frenzy with many people saying disapproving or shaming Siwa herself.

"She's literally trying so hard," one person wrote.

Siwa has not responded to the controversy as of now.

Previously, the star has been open about her LGBTQIA+ identity. More recently, she spoke with Demi Lovato about how it affected her career, particularly, her relationship with Nickelodeon.

a lot of yall will be afraid to say she chewed but i’m not! https://t.co/ztpV3awOoT — g. (@theemare) September 24, 2024

the way her only way to remain relevant is by shock value and making ppl talk about her negatively — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) September 23, 2024

"Everything after I came out was changed. The way they communicated with me, the way they worked with me changed, the way they developed my work changed. Everything changed," she said via Decider.

She shared that she was not invited to to the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, despite her heavy involvement in the previous Kid's Choice Award shows.

In her conversation with Lovato, Siwa claimed that Nickelodeon said that her not being invited as an "accident."

"I basically got blackballed from the company. They said [not being invited] was an accident. I guess I just didn't realize, with how young I was, how 'scary' it was supposed to be. I think [coming out] was the best thing I've ever done. I don't think coming out should be a scary thing. I wish there wasn't that stigma around it, but there is," Siwa furthered.

A representative for the company spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where they said they were unaware of the incident Siwa was talking about.

"We are unaware of the incident JoJo is referencing and she was certainly not blackballed by Nickelodeon. We have valued and supported JoJo throughout our incredibly successful partnership, which included a JoJo-themed Pride collection at a major national retailer, among our many collaborations together. We continue to cheer her on and wish her nothing but the best," the rep said.

In 2017, Siwa signed with the network and and appeared in the film Blurt! as well as other specials Nickelodeon's Not-So-Valentine Special and Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Haunted House. She also made an appearance in an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.