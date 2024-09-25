Ellen DeGeneres' old interview with Sean "Diddy" Combs has resurfaced and come under new scrutiny amid the drama surrounding the rapper's "freak off" parties.

A video from Diddy's February 2018 appearance in the now-defunct "Ellen DeGeneres Show" gained attention on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) after the record executive was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering charges last week.

In the clip, DeGeneres seemingly alluded to Diddy's party antics as they talked about a bash she was throwing.

At the beginning of their chat, the talk show host poked fun at the Bad Boy Records founder for arriving late to the show and asked if he would be "early" for her party.

Diddy initially responded that he would before admitting that he would likely arrive "fashionably late."

DeGeneres went on to ask Diddy to arrive "not too late" to her gathering, to which the singer-producer responded by asking what time she wanted him to be there.

"I'll tell you later," the TV personality replied. "But not too late. 'Cause, you know, once you get there the party really starts."

Diddy nodded his head in agreement and promised her that he was "not gonna let you down on this big one, for real."

DeGeneres then grabbed and held the rapper's pinky on his left hand while he continued to talk about the party.

"Your feet are gonna have blisters. You're gonna be dancing so hard," he said, to which DeGeneres replied, "I can't wait."

The resurfaced exchange had some social media users questioning how close the two were and whether DeGeneres had participated in one of Diddy's alleged "freak off" sex parties.

"Ellen was in on it," one TikTok user alleged, while another claimed, "She knew."

"The way she [touched] his hand at the end...like she was telling him not to say too much," a third user suggested.

A fourth comment read: "When Diddy said... 'That he has to arrive late' She knew what was about to happen in her party."

"You can feel the tension in this conversation," someone else observed.

X users had similar reactions to the clip of Diddy and DeGeneres' chat, with one calling for authorities to "arrest her" as well.

"See how Ellen grabbed Diddy's hand at the end. She knows some things!" another claimed.

DeGeneres' name has not been mentioned in Diddy's ongoing case, and there is no evidence backing up claims that she was involved in his alleged "freak offs."

The allegedly drug-fueled, days-long sex sessions are at the center of the case against the hip-hop mogul, who is accused of arranging the parties, coercing victims into participating, and filming them.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains in jail as he awaits trial.