Russell Simmons is resisting efforts to be deposed in a lawsuit filed by a former Def Jam executive who has accused him of sexual harassment and battery.

Court records show the accuser, using the alias Jane Doe, asked Simmons, 66, to participate in a deposition via Zoom, where he would answer questions under oath about the case.

Jane Doe and her attorney told the court that, after discussions with Simmons' legal team, it appears the two sides are stuck on several critical matters, according to 'InTouch Weekly.'

The accuser also requested the depositions of several former Def Jam employees, alongside Simmons.

Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Productions in 1984, has not yet responded to a list of questions submitted by Jane Doe. She believes that if he were deposed, it would eliminate the need for him to answer her interrogatories, though Simmons has not agreed to either.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe accused the entrepreneur of sexually assaulting her at his apartment when she was working as a senior music executive at Def Jam.

The legal complaint alleges, "This case details how a woman pursuing her career as a music executive was sexually harassed, assaulted, and raped by her employer, Russell Simmons, a prominent figure whose influence allowed such behavior to go unchecked for many years."

The suit claims that Jane Doe was invited to Simmons' Manhattan apartment for a work-related meeting to review a new video. Once there, Simmons allegedly tried to playfully "wrestle" her, but it soon became aggressive, culminating in him pinning her down on the bed and raping her, despite her repeated protests.

Her attorney noted that the alleged incident caused significant emotional distress, leading her to suffer panic attacks and eventually leave her role at Def Jam shortly after the alleged assault.

In response, the record executive has denied any wrongdoing, stating that the claims were covered under a 1997 agreement in which Jane Doe had released him from liability. Additionally, he cited that he now lives in Bali and no longer owns property in New York, making the case irrelevant.

Simmons' legal team claims a deposition is unnecessary, arguing it is duplicative and intended to harass him. However, a judge recently ruled depositions should proceed despite dismissing certain requests made by Jane Doe as overly broad.