New details have emerged after shocking hotel footage was released of Sean "Diddy" Combs brutally assaulting Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles Hotel in 2016.

According to the indictment obtained by 'TMZ,' Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

According to 'HotNewHipHop,' during a court hearing Monday related to Combs' recent indictment, more details have emerged regarding what happened after that tape was released, and the contents are shocking.

On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson revealed text messages exchanged by Combs and Cassie Ventura, 38, during the aftermath of the hotel incident, which happened back in March of 2016.

"Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. Yo, please call, I am surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone," Diddy allegedly wrote to Cassie, per 'HotNewHipHop.'

"When you get f****d up, you knock me around. I'm not a rag doll. I'm someone's child," Cassie reportedly replied, per the media outlet, defending herself verbally after the abuse took place.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnofilo, alleged that the "Official Girl" singer discovered that Combs was cheating on her with another woman. Per the media outlet, she went through Diddy's phone, threw it at his head, took his clothes, and walked out.

Diddy's lawyers filed the transcript from yesterday's hearing with their new bail letter today.



Here's exactly what Marc Agnofilo said about the assault of Cassie recorded on video:



"...it's evidence of Mr. Combs having more than one girlfriend and getting caught..." pic.twitter.com/Lz9gemKHnB — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 18, 2024

"How does it make sense for Cassie to hit someone who's sleeping with a cell phone if she's trying to escape?" a fan asked in the comment section of the transcript's post on Twitter, now X. "Jesus please take the wheel, this is about to be a truly evil trial," a second concerned fan penned.

Meanwhile, Judge Andrew Carter denied bail on Combs' behalf, ordering Combs to remain in custody after his request for a bail of $50 million.