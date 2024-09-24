Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious new accusations while already being held on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

A woman named Thalia Graves filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, September 24, accusing the disgraced music mogul and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, of raping her in 2001.

According to legal documents obtained by 'Us Weekly,' Graves was 25 years old at the time and had been dating someone who worked for Diddy.

Graves alleges that Diddy, now 54, lured her into a meeting with him and Sherman, where she was given a drink that she says was likely drugged. She claims the alleged substance caused her to briefly lose consciousness, and when she awoke, she was allegedly restrained and sexually abused by both Diddy and Sherman.

The alleged incident left her with severe mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety, leading her to seek extensive psychological treatment. In 2023, Graves discovered that the alleged rape had been recorded by the Bad Boy Records' founder and Sherman and was being shown to other men.

Diddy, who has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit, remains in custody following his September 17 indictment on various charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and fraud. The 14-page indictment alleges that Diddy used his business empire and influence to force women into sexual acts and hide his misconduct. These accusations span over a decade, with some dating back to 2009.

The indictment paints a grim picture of Diddy's alleged actions, claiming he and his associates engaged in crimes such as kidnapping, bribery, forced labor, and arson. Despite these charges, Diddy pleaded not guilty and was denied bail. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement expressing disappointment with the prosecution, defending Diddy's character as a music icon, family man, and philanthropist. Agnifilo stressed that the father of seven has been cooperative with the investigation, even relocating to New York in preparation for the charges. The attorney urged the public to withhold judgment until all facts are revealed, insisting that Diddy is innocent and looks forward to clearing his name in court.