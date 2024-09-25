Brittany Furlan, wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, recently saved their dog from a dangerous encounter with a coyote, as revealed in a chilling video shared on her Instagram. The incident took place in their backyard in Woodland Hills, California, and was captured on their home's security camera.

In the video, a coyote is seen darting into the yard, grabbing their English cream miniature dachshund named Neena, and attempting to run off with her. Furlan immediately sprinted after the wild animal, successfully snatching her dog from the coyote's jaws.

"I was letting the dogs out to pee and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote in her post, warning others to be cautious with their pets. She added that she had lived in the area for four years without ever seeing a coyote, making the incident even more shocking.

As the video continues, the 38-year-old is seen frantically running back to the house, shouting to Tommy Lee, "A coyote grabbed Neena!" Lee, 61, quickly rushed outside to assist, but Furlan had already pulled their dog to safety. She explained that Neena's size helped slow down the coyote, allowing her to intervene before it escaped over the wall with the dog.

Fortunately, Neena was unharmed, and their other dog, who was also in the yard at the time, was untouched.

The actress and comedian assured her followers that she won't let the dogs out unattended again, emphasizing how terrifying the encounter was.

In response to the incident, Furlan posted a sweet update showing Neena receiving treats from their concerned neighbors, highlighting the supportive community around them.

Furlan, a social media personality, rose to fame on Vine and later gained millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. She and Tommy Lee met through the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017 and married in 2019.