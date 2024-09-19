Looks like Sandra Bullock's ex-partner's dogs have landed him in some (expensive) hot water.

According to 'The Blast,' Bullock's ex-husband and his business ventures are in court with an alleged victim who claims his dogs attacked her.

Per the media outlet, James is at risk of paying a jaw-dropping $25,000 in damages should the court system find his pets guilty of all the claims cited by the alleged victim.

Plaintiff Karen Sanchez Roberts filed a lawsuit against the dogs of the CEO of West Coast Choppers, alleging that they attacked her. The filing also references his other business, Outlaw Garage.

Roberts explained that James, 55, and his company hired her to help with his personal needs, in addition to taking care of his dogs at his home in Austin, Texas. She claimed that James never provided her with specific details on how to handle the dogs during a fight.

Unfortunately, things got violent between two of James' dogs on April 11, 2023. In an attempt to wrangle the angry pets, the assistant was allegedly attacked and bit without "provocation on her right hand."

According to Roberts, she was "bleeding profusely following the attack and was taken to a local clinic, where she was diagnosed with a fracture, received stitches, and had her wounds cleansed."

Per the media outlet, the former employee alleged in her lawsuit that her boss knew his dogs had a "propensity to be vicious and aggressive towards others before and at the time of the subject incident."

She added: "Specifically, the defendant knew his dogs had a propensity to violently attack each other to the point that someone needed to break up their fights."

Roberts claimed that she suffered "severe, debilitating, and permanent injuries that required surgical intervention" during the harrowing incident. She also accused the automotive mechanic of failing to provide a safe work space.

Per 'The Blast,' the former staffer sought a one-time payment in damages to cover her medical expenses, physical pain, impairment, mental suffering, and disfigurement.

Sandra Bullock, 60, and Jesse James were married from July 16, 2005, through June 28, 2010. Their separation came after reports of alleged infidelity on James' behalf.