Offset has accused Cardi B of being unfaithful during her pregnancy, sparking fresh tension amidst their ongoing divorce battle. The Migos' rapper claimed in a comment on Cardi's Instagram Live that she had been intimate with another man while carrying their child.

"U [had sex] with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" Offset reportedly wrote in a comment captured and shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shortly after, Cardi seemed to confirm the accusation on her X account, stating, "AND DID !!!!!!"

Cardi B went on IG live & went off on Offset again!!! pic.twitter.com/xUbyFw7hXN — Van (@vanman_1000) September 25, 2024

It's unclear exactly when the alleged affair happened, but Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, 32, in July.

During her Instagram Live, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, addressed some of her frustrations with her estranged husband, claiming he threatened to take back gifts he had given her after she started moving on from their relationship. "You know what I find so crazy? That a [man] thinks that they can just buy a [woman]. I love me [material things], but you can't buy me no more," she said.

The "WAP" rapper went on to criticize the double standards in their marriage.

"I find it funny that [men] think that they can [have sex] on anything, but when I start talking to [men], you want to threaten me with taking [things] that I [...] worked [...] for. You want to play those games with me? We gon' play them games too."

"Now we going to court," she added during her livestream. "Court war, right?"

The 31-year-old filed for divorce from Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for the second time on July 31, though a source told 'Page Six' that the split wasn't because of infidelity. Instead, the couple had simply "grown apart," according to the insider. Cardi B. is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children; their daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter, born on September 7, whose name has yet to be made public.

The rapper first announced her pregnancy on August 1, one day after filing for divorce. Cardi and Offset married in 2017.