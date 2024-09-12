Congratulations to Cardi B who has given birth to her third baby!

The "WAP" singer posted the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The Bronx rapper was pictured laying in a hospital bed and holding her newborn.

"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖," she captioned the carousel.

The Instagram post also included photos of her breastfeeding, her estranged husband Offset holding their new bundle of joy, and their other children; Kulture and Wave, spending time with their new sibling. A snapshot of the Grammy Award winner's sister, Hennessy Carolina, holding the baby and a photo of a distressed Cardi — assumingly taken during labor — was also included. The post has garnered nearly three million likes in under one hour.

The baby's name has not been revealed.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, announced her third pregnancy just one day after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 6 years Offset on August 1.

The 31-year-old referenced her separation from her spouse on Instagram Thursday.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," she wrote. "Reminded me that I can have it all!"

The now mom of three wrote: "You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through."